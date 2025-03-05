New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The season-ending Super Cup tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from April 21, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

The 16-team premier club competition will be played in a knock-out format. Thirteen Indian Super League clubs and three I-League sides will participate in the fifth edition of the tournament.

The winners of the Super Cup 2025 will earn a chance to compete in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs, providing an opportunity for Indian clubs to make their mark on the continental stage.

East Bengal won the last edition of Super Cup in 2024, also held in Bhubaneswar.

