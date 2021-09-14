New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Football Delhi is organising the second edition of the Delhi Futsal League from September 14 to 17.

The league is being played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and has attracted participation from 20 teams and over 240 players.

Also Read | BSC Young Boys vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

In the first edition eight had participated.

The opening matches of the Football Delhi Futsal League 2021 are being played between Delhi FC and Punjab Heroes FC and Delhi City Futsal Club and Growing Stars SC.

Also Read | Kuldeep Yadav Opens Up on Less Playing Time, Blasts KKR Management for 'Lack of Communication' Ahead of IPL 2021 Resumption.

The tournament is being played in a league-cum-knockout format and the final match will be played on Friday.

Football Delhi's president Shaji Prabhakaran said, "Futsal has a great potential in Delhi and we would like to make Futsal an integral part of football development pyramid in Delhi by taking Futsal to schools and each of our member clubs in Delhi."

The winner of the tournament will be eligible to qualify for the first ever National Futsal Championship organized by All India Football Federation.

All the matches will be broadcast live on Football Delhi's Facebook and Youtube handles by Sports Cast India, its broadcasting partner.

Futsal has been growing rapidly and Football Delhi intends to promote it among the youth. The league is being organized by following all COVID-19 protocols. No spectators are allowed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)