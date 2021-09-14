After months of spending time on the bench and not being selected in the playing XI, Kuldeep Yadav has finally opened up on repeatedly being ignored for selection. The chinaman bowler was part of the Indian team in their tour of Sri Lanka and he performed decently. He wasn't however picked for the T20 World Cup 2021 alongside spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal. Interestingly, he has also been ignored by his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders as he is yet to play a match for them this season and speaking to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, the 26-year old spoke up about his thoughts and also criticized the KKR management, highlighting an absolute lack of communication. KulCha Is Back: Netizens React to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal’s Splendid Performance in India’s 1st ODI Against Sri Lanka

While talking about being ignored repeatedly for selection, Yadav shared, "If the coaches have worked with you before and are with you for a prolonged period of time, they understand you better. But it becomes very difficult when the communication is weak. Sometimes you don't even know that whether you will be playing or not, or what the team expects from you. Sometimes you feel that you are deserving to play, can win matches for the team, but you don't know the reason why you are not playing. The management comes for 2 months with their plans, so that makes it difficult." India Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav Miss Out As BCCI Picks 15-Member Team for Mega Event

What was even more startling for him was the fact that he was given no explanation for being dropped. This essentially made him feel unwanted in the team set up as he felt that KKR did not show faith in him and his unique style of spin bowling. "In the Indian team they talk to you when you are not selected, but it does not happen in the IPL. I remember that I had spoken to the franchise before the IPL but in the matches that happened in the middle, nobody gave me an explanation. I was a bit shocked. I felt like there was no trust, like they had no faith in my skill. This happens when the team has many options. KKR now has plenty of spin bowling options, he said.

The chinaman bowler also minced no words when he made it very clear that having an Indian as a captain of a franchise makes a lot of difference, in an indirect dig to KKR's English skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan took up the responsibility of the side last year after Dinesh Karthik had voluntarily stepped down from that role. Yadav said, "Definitely, definitely makes a lot of difference, I don't know how Eoin Morgan sees me. In such cases, the communication gap increases. When it's an Indian, you can literally walk up to them and ask why you are not playing. Suppose, Rohit Sharma is the captain, you can ask freely on ways to improve, what's my role in the team but most importantly, the captain should also be interested in what he expects from me. Kuldeep remains a part of the KKR setup and it would be interesting to see whether he gets a game for the two-time champions this season or not. KKR resume their stuttering IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

