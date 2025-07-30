Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): In an entertaining battle of debutants here on the lush green Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) turf, two late second-half strikes by Bhupinder and Brazilian Cledson Dasilva, gave I-League side Namdhari Sports Academy an opening win in match 10 of the on-going 134th Durand Cup, over Bengaluru's South United FC (SUFC).

The result means SUFC end their debut Durand campaign with a solitary point in Group A after completing all three of their matches. Namdhari will gain confidence and move to bigger battles ahead in their pursuit of qualification for the knockouts, according to a release from the Durand Cup.

South United, taking the field in their traditional orange for the first time, did not quite change their fortunes too much, but they delivered yet another spirited performance.

Coach Kaja Bhadussa of SUFC even changed keeper Nishanth to give Sunil Singh a chance under the SUFC bar, as part of five changes made from their previous draw against the Indian Air Force.

Although Sunil repaid the faith shown in full with a brilliant display, it was not going to be enough in the end.

The I-League side under gaffer Harpreet Singh, with two foreigners in their line-up in Cledson upfront and Ghanaian Lamine Moro at the heart of defence, were certainly the more experienced and organised side at this level, and that shone through in the end.

Aatma Singh in the 10th minute had the first crack at goal from distance for Sunil to expertly tip it over the bar. It was going to be the first of many good saves that Sunil would make in the game. It was end-to-end football thereafter as the two sides deservedly went into the break with the deadlock yet to be broken.

Harpreet made two changes at the break, bringing in Dharampreet in attack and Akashdeep in defence, suggesting he wanted to make things happen. Dharampreet's injection in particular made a difference as Namdhari's wave of attacks increased.

Building up to the first goal, Lotjem was denied by Sunil in the 69th while Cledson missed a couple in quick succession, one of them again denied by Sunil.

Bhupinder's tireless runs from the right flank then finally brought dividends as he drove inside the box to cut back for Dharampreet. Rowan attempted to clear the shot headed for the goal, but only as far as Bhupinder, still lurking around. The winger made no mistake with a powerful drive into the near post past Sunil's outstretched arms.

That gave Namdhari the confidence required, and they upped the ante further. Six minutes later, Amandeep played Bhupinder on the right, and his cross was feebly cleared by Rowan yet again, unfortunately, who otherwise had a good game. The loose ball fell to Cledson, who this time made no mistake to stab it in from close.

The win means both Emami East Bengal FC and Namdhari now have three points, with the former on top on goals scored. The Indian Air Force has one two game to play, while SUFC have ended their campaign.

Kolkata on Thursday (July 31, 2025) will see a big Group B encounter in the IndianOil Durand Cup, where local giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant, making their first appearance in this year's edition, and Mohammedan Sporting go head to head at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) at 7.00 pm IST. (ANI)

