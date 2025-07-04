Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 587 all out in 151 overs.

England 1st Innings: (O/n) 77/3

Zak Crawley c Nair b Mohammed Siraj 19

Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 0

Ollie Pope c Rahul b Akash Deep 0

Joe Root c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 22

Harry Brook batting 91

Ben Stokes c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 0

Jamie Smith batting 102

Extras: (LB-4, NB-10, W-1) 15

Total: (For 5 wkts, 47 overs) 249

Fall of wkts: 1-13, 2-13, 3-25, 4-84, 5-84.

Bowling: Akash Deep 11-1-59-2, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-49-3, Prasidh Krishna 8-0-61-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 1-0-1-0, Ravindra Jadeja 10-1-48-0, Washington Sundar 5-0-27-0.

