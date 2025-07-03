Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at Tea on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings (O/n) 310 for 5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Stokes 87

KL Rahul b Woakes 2

Karun Nair c Brook b Carse 31

Shubman Gill batting 265

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 25

Nitish Kumar Reddy b Woakes 1

Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Tongue 89

Washington Sundar b Root 42

Akash Deep batting 0

Extras: (B-6, LB-6, NB-8, W-2) 22

Total: (For 7 wkts, 141 overs) 564

Fall of wkts: 1-15, 2-95, 3-161, 4-208, 5-211, 6-414, 7-558.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 25-6-81-2, Brydon Carse 24-3-83-1, Josh Tongue 23-0-111-1, Ben Stokes 19-0-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 40-2-152-1, Joe Root 5-0-20-1, Harry Brook 5-0-31-0.

