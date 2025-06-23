Rome, Jun 23 (AP) Fireworks and seats thrown onto the pitch prompted a playoff between Sampdoria and Salernitana to stay in Serie B to be suspended midway through the second half.

The incidents involving Salernitana fans occurred after Sampdoria had taken a 2-0 lead Sunday in Salerno, putting it ahead 4-0 on aggregate.

The match will now likely be awarded as a 3-0 victory to Sampdoria according to league disciplinary measures — meaning Sampdoria should remain in Serie B while Salernitana will likely be relegated to Serie C.

Sampdoria has never been relegated to Serie C in its 79-year history and earlier this season brought back some players from its golden years in the 1990s to manage the squad out of crisis.

Salernitana was in Serie A in 2023-24.

Salernitana and Sampdoria finished 16th and 17th, respectively, in the Serie B standings this season. (AP)

