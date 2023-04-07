Inter Milan return to action to break a three-game losing streak in Serie A as they travel south to Salermo and face Paulo Sousa's Salernitana in an away game. Inter haven't been at their best of forms lately with their winless streak across all competitions extending to five against Juventus at the Coppa Italia semifinal which they kept level thanks to a penalty goal from Romelu Lukaku. Inter is now down to 4th place in the points table and tied on 50 points with 5th place Roma. Lazio and AC Milan are ahead in the touching distance but Napoli has daylight between them and the others. Salernitana currently sits 15th on 28 points, 9 ahead of the relegation zone. They have stayed unbeaten on the last five occasions in the league with four draws and one win. With Inter clearly struggling for form, Salernitana can definitely fancy their chances at home against Inter Milan. Frank Lampard Returns to Chelsea as Manager Until End of Season.

Pasquale Mazzocchi and Domen Crnigoj are doubtful for the game against Inter while Paulo Sousa will have all the other players at his disposal. Eyes will be on Bulaye Dia who is in great form scoring ten goals and four assists this season and mid-season signing Guillermo Ochoa.

Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan Skriniar and Danilo D’Ambrosio are carrying injuries and are doubtful for the game against Salernitana. Although Romelu Lukaku and Samir Handaovic saw red cards in the Coppa Italia semifinal, they won't have to serve suspension in this game and will be available.

When is Salernitana vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Inter Milan will be visiting Salernitana in their next match at Serie A 2022-23 on Friday, April 7. The game will begin at 8;30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Arechi, Salerno.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Salernitana vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, Sports 18 Network will do the live broadcasting of the Serie A 2022-23 game between Salernitana vs Inter Milan. Fans can watch the game live on Sports 18 1 SD/HD channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Salernitana vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23?

Since, the broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network, if fans want to watch the live streaming of the LaLiga 2022-23 game between Salernitana vs Inter Milan you can tune into the JioTV and Voot app.

