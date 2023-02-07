Italian giants Juventus will face Salernitana in their next match at the Serie A 2022-23 at Stadio Arechi, Salerno. Juventus are having one of the worst seasons of their recent history. They have been knocked out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Following this, the Bianconeri were slapped with a 15 points deduction in the Serie A for financial irregularities. As a result, they are nowhere close to securing a place for next season's UCL through the league. In fact, since learning about the heavy points deduction, Juventus have gone further down. They picked up only one point in their last three league games and are currently in the 13th position with 23 points from 20 matches. Massimiliano Allegri's side will be looking to secure all three points against Salernitana but this will not be an easy task for them. Manchester City Charged by Premier League for Breaking Financial Rules.

Salernitana are currently in 16th place with 21 points from 20 matches. A win over Juventus will help them leapfrog the former champions. Earlier in the season, they played a 2-2 draw against the Bianaconeri at the Allianz Stadium. Similar to Juventus, Salernitana are also not in the best of their form. Since the restart after the FIFA World Cup 2022, they have won only one out of their last five matches. On top of that, they will miss their defensive duo of Federico Fazio and Pasquale Mazzocchi.

Juventus meanwhile had to travel without Paul Pogba and Arkadiusz Milik. Veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci is also unlikely to feature in this game. Nevertheless, Juventus will be looking to take inspiration from their 1-0 win against Lazio at Coppa Italia. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has been one of the top performers of the team in recent times, will be back in action.

