Margao, Jun 7 (PTI) India international Seriton Fernandes has officially signed a new contract with FC Goa, extending his stay with the club till the summer of 2024.

The new deal will see him remain with the club for seven seasons after being selected in Round 7 of the ISL player draft in 2017.

"I'm delighted to extend my stay with FC Goa," Fernandes told fcgoa.in after putting pen to paper on his new contract.

"I made my ISL debut with the club nearly five years ago, and I realise that I've grown a lot as a footballer since then. FC Goa have played a huge role in my development, and I will happily continue to repay the team with complete love and commitment.

"As one of FC Goa's senior players, I also understand that I'm at a position where I have to look after not just myself, but also the rest of my team. And there's a lot that I can and have to do. We have an excellent record in the league, but are yet to win the title - and now my full focus will be on getting the club the silverware," he added.

