Australia's tour of Sri Lanka begins with the 1st T20I on June 07. The tour comprises of three T20Is, five ODIs (One-Day Internationals) and two Tests. Despite the political tension in Sri Lanka, Australia decided to visit the nation and fulfil the bilateral commitment. Fitting the tour kicks-off with shorter format as Australia are World Champions in T20Is. Meanwhile, for SL vs ASU 1st T20I live streaming online and TV telecast details you can continue reading. SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I 2022.

Australia have already named their playing XI with David Warner to open with Aaron Finch. Steve Smith returns to the T20 side as well along with fast bowler Mitchell Starc. SL vs AUS 2022: Aaron Finch Assures Ashton Agar To Get Opportunities As Main Spinner in White-Ball Matches.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 1st T20I 2022?

The SL vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 takes place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today (June 07). The T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 1st T20I 2022?

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 1st T20I 2022?

With Sony having the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of SL vs AUS 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV. You can access SonyLIV’s website or mobile app for live streaming of SL vs AUS.

