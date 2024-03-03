Kuala Lumpur, Mar 3 (PTI) Seven Indians will feature in the US Kids Golf Malaysian Championship, which will be one of the numerous events on the Asian circuit of the US Kids Series.

A total of 106 junior golfers from 16 countries, including 37 players from Malaysia, will be competing in the tournament.

The seven Indians in the fray are Ruslaan Alam Khan and Divjot Gupta in Boys 8 and Under; Jot Sarup Gupta in Boys 10 and Under; and three boys Arshvant Srivastava, Ved Sai Machiraju and Sohang Har Kantor in Boys 13-14.

The lone Indian girl golfer in the fray will be Kriti Parekh of Conoor in Girls 13-14.

The event will be a three-day affair, granting World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

Players can qualify for the US Kids Golf Major Championships by earning different levels of status at regional, international and World or World Teen championships.

The majors include the US Kids World Teen Championship (13 to 18 years old) in July and the US Kids Golf World Championship (5 to 12 years old) in August at Pinehurst in North Carolina, USA. They can also earn spots in the European Championships.

