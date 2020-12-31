London [UK], December 31 (ANI): Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton added another feather to his illustrious cap after he was awarded a knighthood in the United Kingdom New Year Honours list.

The award comes at the end of an exceptional year for Hamilton in which he won a record-equalling seventh world title while helping Mercedes to a seventh straight constructors' crown.

Hamilton also matched and then surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins, taking the tally up to 95.

The award, which dates back to medieval times and carries the title 'Sir', is given to a select few for exceptional achievement in any given activity, with previous F1 recipients including Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss, Sir Frank Williams, Sir Patrick Head and Sir Jack Brabham.

"Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car. What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's incoming CEO, in an official statement.

"All of us at Formula 1 congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021," he added.

Hamilton equaled Schumacher's record after an astounding performance in the Turkish Grand Prix in November this year, which was also his 10th victory of the season. (ANI)

