Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Sevilla FC on Monday finalised a partnership agreement with FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports business group -- led by Gaurav Manchanda -- as part of the Spanish football club's expansion plans to grow its brand internationally.

The objective of this agreement is to reinforce Sevilla FC's presence in the Indian market, keeping in line with the club's global strategy as well as strengthen its presence in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Sevilla FC chose Bengaluru, well known internationally as India's 'Silicon Valley'. Sevilla FC brings to this partnership its football know-how backed by more than 130 years of successful performances. With the help and guidance of its local partner, FC Bengaluru United, Sevilla FC aims to participate in technological innovation, development, and implementation projects addressing the sports industry and, simultaneously increase its footprint in one of the world's largest, young, and growing markets.

Sevilla FC is characterised by its 'Never Surrender' attitude and it aims to inspire individuals and society to accomplish their goals by continuous improvement in their performance.

FC Bengaluru United is a young, high performing team with a bright future, having already earned several plaudits in the Indian footballing circuit. The city and community of Bengaluru are at the heart of the club and it is with this foundational focus that the club intends to grow.

In accordance with the spirit, Sevilla FC will make available to FC Bengaluru United all its expertise and knowledge to help them achieve fast and robust development in Indian football. To do so, Sevilla FC will export to FC Bengaluru United the success model that has won 6 Europa League titles and the respect and admiration of its peers. Sevilla FC hopes to learn and gain a better understanding of the people, culture, football, and business networks of India.

Gaurav Manchanda, founder, and director of Nimida Sports said: "We are delighted and proud to partner with Sevilla FC, a club with great tradition, history, and performance. We are excited to build local football talent with Sevilla FC's support and grow our club both in India and internationally."

Sevilla FC's chairman, Jose Castro, was delighted with the deal sealed with FC Bengaluru United. "This partnership helps us place Sevilla FC within the Indian market, one that we had marked as a strategic goal within our international expansion plan. We partner up with a young club that has a really strong base for growth and an exciting future in an emerging footballing nation. We are delighted with the new partnership," he said. (ANI)

