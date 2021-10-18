Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanka won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

While Sri Lanka were forced to play Qualifiers after dropping out of top-eight nations in the ICC rankings, Namibia earned the right to be in the first round after doing well in the regional qualifying event in Africa.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match With Time in IST.

Teams:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (Capt), Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of Round 1 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Capt), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)