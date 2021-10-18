2014 champion Sri Lanka clash with Namibia in their opening T20 World Cup game to leave a mark on this tournament as the nation undergoes a massive period of transition in the sport it once dominated. The golden generation of Sri Lankan cricket which featured the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Lasith Malinga have all departed leaving a huge void in Sri Lankan cricket. The players that have come in have lacked consistency which has led to the current state where they need to play the qualifiers before main event. Opponents Namibia have their tails up heading into the competition. They had a decent Summer T20 bash and can pack a punch against the heavyweights. Sri Lanka versus Namibia will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Sri Lanka will be hoping in form batsman Avishka Fernando continues his good run-scoring form. The no 4 batsman scored some swashbuckling fifties off late and Namibia will try and get him early on. Kusal Perera has recovered from the hamstring problem and could slot in at no 3 with Dinesh Chandimal opening the batting.

David Wiese, the former Proteas all-rounder, has been an excellent addition to the Namibia squad as he brings with himself a wealth of experience. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus along with Craig Williams are the batting mainstay of this team and if Namibia are to score big, the duo must perform well. Bernard Scholtz has an economy rate below 6 which can be considered gold dust in this format of the game. Namibia could well utilise the spinner in the powerplays if the wicket is slow. Sri Lanka has lost 9 out of the 12 T20 games they have played this earlier but they have enough quality about them to get the job done against Namibia. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka vs Nambia clash in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia match online.

