Incheon, April 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped down the leaderboard as he endured a nightmarish day after rain caused the afternoon tee times to be pushed back and strong winds played havoc at the 2023 Korea Championship Presented by Genesis here on Saturday.

No one was able to keep their cards clean at the DP World Tour event.

Sharma, who shot 71-70 on the first two days, crashed to 6-over 78.

He started well with two birdies in the first three holes. But after that, it was downhill as he had six bogeys and a double bogey, his third in as many days.

Sharma dropped dramatically down the leader board, as he slipped from T-24 to T-63.

Play was later suspended due to fading light and a number of players were yet to finish their day.

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre overcame tricky conditions to grab a share of the lead before play was suspended at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

The Scot pulled off a series of tremendous wedge shots to help him sign for a 69 just before the daylight ran out.

MacIntyre heads into day four on eight under par, tied at the top of the leader board alongside Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal, who has two holes to complete. Play will resume at 08.00 local time on Sunday morning.

Halfway co-leader and home favourite Park Sanghyun was in a tie for third, one shot behind the leaders, after making three birdies and four bogeys in his first 14 holes.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson was also on seven under, having made two birdies and one bogey in his third-round 71.

Adrian Meronk, Richard Mansell and Marcus Helligkilde were safely in the clubhouse on six under.

