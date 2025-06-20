Kolkata, Jun 20 (PTI) Adamas Howrah Warriors climbed from fourth spot to top of the points table after a 10-run victory over Sobisco Smashers Malda in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

With three wins from five games, Howrah currently have seven points while Malda go down one place to fourth with 5 points from as many games.

Put into bat, Howrah Warriors posted a challenging 161/7 in 20 overs. Shashank Singh (56 off 47), Aditya Purohit (41 off 22), and Jayveer (28 off 27) were the star batters.

Mukesh Kumar, who returned after his India A assignment in England, was the pick of the Malda bowlers bagging 3 for 41.

Chasing the target, Sobisco Smashers Malda fell short, scoring 151/6 in 20 overs. Akhil (31 off 25), Writtick Chatterjee (28 off 25) impressed with the bat.

For Howrah, Sujit Kumar Yadav bagged 2 for 19 while Saksham Sharma, Debangshu Pakhira, Rohit and Aamir Gani claimed one wicket each.

Women's T20 League

Mita Paul continued her rich form in the corresponding women's league, smashing a brilliant 80 off 63 balls to power Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers to a comfortable 33-run victory over Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the women's competition at the JU, 2nd Campus, Salt Lake.

Mita, who was awarded the player-of-the-match for her superb knock, struck 14 boundaries. With the ball, Priti Mahata was outstanding, bagging 4 for 25 for Kolkata Tigers.

Put into bat, Kolkata Tigers posted a challenging 153/4 in 20 overs. Besides Mita, Parna Paul scored a fine 46 off 41.

For Medinipur, Preyosree Pandey bagged 2/33.

In reply, Wizards fell short, scoring 120/7 in 20 overs. Sasthi Mondal top-scored with an unbeaten 58 off 48 balls.

