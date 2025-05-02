Mumbai, May 2: Former head coach Ravi Shastri sees in young Sai Sudharsan an all-format batter, who deserves to be in the India side for the Test series against England later this year. India will start the new World Test Championship cycle (2025-2027) with an away five-Test series in England with all eyes on the squad selection following their 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home and a 1-3 defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Tests. Ravi Shastri Backs India Cricket Team Pace Trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj Will Give England Heaps of Problems.

Shastri says Sudharsan, currently second on the list of highest IPL run-getters so far this season with 456 runs for Gujarat Titans, is a classy left-hander who will do well in English conditions given his technique and his county stint. India will commence their England series with the Headingley Test, scheduled to begin on June 20.

"I see this young man, Sai Sudharsan, for all formats of the game. He seems like a class player and my eyes would be on him certainly. Being a left-hander in England, knowing English conditions, and just his technique, the way he plays, I think he'll be top of the list for me from the outsiders wanting to get into this side," Shastri told The ICC Review.

Shastri added that Shreyas Iyer, who has had a tremendous run in white-ball cricket for India as well as in the IPL, is another player who could get selected for the England tour, but would face stiff competition.

"He (Shreyas Iyer) can (make a comeback), but it's again going to be a competition. White-ball, certain. Test cricket, we've got to see who the other players are around," Shastri said.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami back in the reckoning following long injury layoffs, Shastri said India's bowling attack must also have a left-arm seamer.

"I'll be looking for a left-armer. I'll be keeping an eye on which left-armer is in good form, and try and squeeze him in there as the sixth (bowling) option. It could be anyone. It could even be a white-ball specialist. I don't like this thing when they say someone like Arshdeep Singh is a 'white-ball specialist'." said the former India captain. ‘IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series Will Be a Good Challenge for Us’, Believes Captain Rohit Sharma.

Shastri said Arshdeep, who has been a permanent member of the India T20I side, has the qualities to excel in red-ball cricket.

"I'll keep a close eye on his red-ball record as well and the number of overs he bowls. If he can bowl 15-20 overs for me, he might very well be in the mix because he's got the mindset. He's a thinking bowler and I need a left-armer. It's just that," Shastri said.

"You need a left-armer, go and find him, whoever it is and whoever is the best of the lot – pick them. There's Khaleel Ahmed, who again, his rhythm is good, he's bowling well. So it's important to get that mix," he added.

