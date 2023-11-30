Ayodhya, Nov 30 (PTI) Maharashtra rode on their dominating show in the compound section to grab six of the 10 gold medals on offer to reign supreme in the Senior National Archery Championships that concluded here on Thursday.

Tushar Shelke of All India Police Sports Control Board and Haryana's Sangeeta became the national champions in recurve section.

Also Read | Star Footballer Neymar’s Flirty Texts With OnlyFans Model Aline Farias Allegedly Leaked After Break Up With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

In the compound section, Maharashtra bagged four out of five gold medals with the duo of Prathamesh Jawkar and world champion Aditi Swami taking the individual top honours.

Maharashtra's only setback was in the compound mixed team event where the duo of Prathamesh Fuge and Aditi made a last-16 exit, going down to Prince Rajput and Neera Silhoria 154-156.

Also Read | ‘Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Were Crying After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Loss Against Australia’ Reveals Ravi Ashwin.

Delhi's Priyansh and Pragati won the compound mixed team event, defeating Punjab 158-150.

Maharashtra also won the men's and women's team gold medals in the recurve section, making it six in total.

In the men's recurve individual final, Shelke blanked Jharkhand's Mrinal Chauhan 6-0.

The women's recurve individual final went down the wire with Sangeeta overcoming Ridhi 6-5 (10*-9) in the shoot-off. Both were locked 5-5 and in the shoot-off before Sangeeta shot an X (closer to the centre), while Ridhi managed a 9.

Results:

RECURVE

Men's Individual: 1. Tushar Shelke (AIPSCB), 2. Mrinal Chauhan (Jharkhand), 3. Dhiraj Bommadevara (SSCB); Women's Individual: 1. Sangeeta (Haryana), 2. Ridhi Phor (Haryana), 3. Amisha Chaurasiya (Uttar Pradesh); Men's Team: 1. Maharashtra, 2. Rajasthan, 3. Jharkhand; Women's Team: 1. Maharashtra, 2. Haryana, 3. Rajasthan; Mixed Team: 1. Punjab, 2. Maharashtra, 3. Haryana.

COMPOUND

Men's Individual: 1. Prathamesh Jawkar (Maharashtra), 2. Rajat Chauhan (AIPSCB), 3. Abhishek Verma (Delhi); Women's Individual: 1. Aditi Swami (Maharashtra), 2. Sakshi Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh), 3. Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh); Men's Team: 1. Maharashtra, 2. Delhi, 3. AIPSCB; Women's Team: 1. Maharashtra, 2. Telangana, 3. Madhya Pradesh; Mixed Team: 1. Punjab, 2. Delhi, 3. Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)