Late night on November 15, reports related to Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s newborn baby surfaced. Even though there was no confirmation over the same, many fans congratulated the lovely couple. Reports claimed that Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby boy. On November 16, Rohit Sharma shared a post on Instagram confirming the news and shared an adorable photo with 'Family, the one where we are four' written over it. Check out the post below. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, Confirms Pragyan Ojha With His Congratulatory Post for Indian Captain on X .

Posta shared by Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)