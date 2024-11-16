Indian national cricket players Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Sanju Samson congratulated Test and ODI team captains Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh on their newborn baby. Enjoying the series win and baby news, Tilak Verma said, “I Would have reached there if the baby had been born a day later”. Suryakumar also funnily said, that now they have to buy a small cricket kit. Check out the video below. Late night on November 15, reports related to Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s newborn baby surfaced. Many fans congratulated the lovely couple. Reports claimed that Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby boy. But neither Rohit nor Ritika confirmed the news leaving many confused about the news. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, Confirms Pragyan Ojha With His Congratulatory Post for Indian Captain on X .

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma and Sanju Samson Congratulate Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav Congratulate Rohit Sharma During Press Conference

Complete Video of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma and Sanju Samson Post T20I Series Win Over South Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

