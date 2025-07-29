Shillong, Jul 29 (PTI) Shillong Lajong FC defeated local rivals Rangdajied FC 3-1 in a high-octane Group E clash at the 134th Durand Cup football tournament here on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated encounter between the two Meghalaya-based clubs drew thousands of fans to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where red and blue flags were waved with equal enthusiasm.

While both sides showcased skill and determination, Shillong Lajong's superior cohesion and attacking flair gave them the edge over a spirited Rangdajied outfit.

Building on their commanding 6-0 win over Malaysia Armed Forces FT in the tournament opener on July 26, Lajong continued their strong run with another convincing performance.

This is the second consecutive edition of the Durand Cup being hosted in Shillong.

All Group E matches, including the quarterfinals and semi-finals, are scheduled to be held in the city.

