Shillong, Jul 18 (PTI) Meghalaya's Shillong Lajong FC has appointed former player and long-time club associate Birendra Thapa as the club's new head coach ahead of the upcoming I-League season, officials said here on Friday.

Popularly known as Coach Biru, Thapa brings with him nearly two decades of experience, having been associated with the club since 2001 in multiple roles, including player, team manager, and assistant coach.

Thapa played for the club from 2001 to 2009 and was part of the historic squad that qualified for the 2009-10 I-League season.

After his retirement from professional football, Thapa was appointed as the Team Manager and Assistant Coach, a role he held for a decade until 2019.

From 2020 to 2024, he served as Assistant Coach with Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sreenidi Deccan, gaining vital coaching experience at the national level. In 2024, he returned to the club as assistant coach for the previous I-League season.

In another key development, the club also announced the appointment of George Vannie Lyngdoh Nongrang as the new assistant coach.

A former youth player for the club between 2013 and 2017, George rejoined the side in 2024 as part of the coaching staff.

"A new chapter begins with familiar faces for the upcoming season," the club said in a statement.

Club officials expressed confidence in the new leadership, stating that both appointments reflect the club's vision to build on its legacy with homegrown talent and leadership that understands the ethos and culture of the team.

With the appointment of Thapa and George to the coaching setup, the club is aiming for a strong showing in the upcoming season, banking on the continuity and deep-rooted association both individuals share with the institution.

