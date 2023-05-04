Cairo, May 4 (PTI) Prithviraj Tondaiman missed out on a chance to win back-to-back World Cup individual medals, bowing out in a shoot-off to finish ninth in the men's trap event of shotgun competition, here on Thursday.

Prithviraj, who won his first ever individual medal at the Doha World Cup earlier in the year, shot a perfect 25 in the fifth and final qualification round to total 119.

It took him to a four-way shoot-off for three remaining top eight spots, but he missed the very first shoot-off target.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Jiri Liptak of the Czech Republic won the men's trap gold while Portuguese Maria Ines Coelho De Barros won the women's trap competition.

India ended their shotgun World Cup campaign at joint third with one gold medal that was won by the skeet mixed team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon.

Italy topped the tournament with one gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Among other Indians in men's trap event, Zoravar Sandhu shot 116 to end in 14th place, while Bhowneesh Mendiratta also finished on the same score but had to settle for 19th position on countback on the final day of the competition.

Lakshay Sheoran, competing under ranking points only (RPO), shot 109.

In the women's trap event, Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari both shot 108, but the former finished 20th while the latter was 23rd after classifications.

Preeti Rajak, the third Indian in the field, shot 106 to finish in 26th spot.

Indian Rifle and Pistol shooters will be next seen in action in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Baku, Azerbaijan, beginning next week.

