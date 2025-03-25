Ahmedabad, Mar 25 (PTI) Skipper Shreyas Iyer went on a six-hitting spree to make 97 not out and help Punjab Kings post 243 for five against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League contest here on Tuesday.

Iyer led from the front with a stunning 42-ball 97 not out which featured nine sixes and five fours, helping Punjab Kings inch closer to 250-run mark even though a few others disappointed.

At the top, young Priyansh Arya scored 47 off 23 balls with seven fours and two sixes while Shashank Singh hit a 44 not out off 16 balls down the order with six fours and two sixes.

For the Titans, R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers, returning 4-0-30-3.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 243 for 5 in 20 overs (Priyansh Arya 47, Shreyas Iyer 97 not out, Shashank Singh 44 not out; R Sai Kishore 3/30).

