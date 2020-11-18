Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Tamil Nadu's Shriram edged out Harish by four frames to three in a first round match of the Ajay Rastogi MemorialAll India Open Snooker Championship 2020, here on Wednesday.

Shriram rallied well after losing the first two frames to nose ahead 3-2. Though Harish managed to level the scores by winning the sixth frame, the Tirupur-based Shriram came up with a solid display in the decider to win with a 45 point margin.

In other matches, Arjun of QBC packed off Sanjay (SSA), winning 4-1 as did R Prabhakaran (TNBSA) against Antony Sriraj.

Results - First round: Shriram beat Harish (SSA) 4 3; Arjun (QBC) beat Sanjay (SSA) 41; Prabhakaran (TNBSA) beat Antony Sriraj (QBC) 41; Rajan (TNBSA) beat Naresh (SP) 41; Vijendra Rao (Snook IN) beat Damu Menon (Cues & You) 41; Arun (TC) bt E Sivakumar (TNBSA) 40.

