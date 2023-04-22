Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): India and Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill on Saturday chose Sachin Tendulkar as his dream opening partner in cricket.

In a Q&A interaction at Jio cinema, when asked who would be his dream opening pair, he answered that he wanted to open with Sachin. "Sachin Tendulkar," he said.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Returns to MI’s Playing XI Replacing Riley Meredith; Shikhar Dhawan Yet to Be Available For PBKS.

Shubman in this year's IPL has scored 228 in six matches with an average of 32.74 comprising two fifties. He has the best score of 67 and has a strike rate of 138.18.

When he was asked to describe Hardik Pandya's captaincy in one word, he said that Pandya's captaincy is electric.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hardik in his first captaincy of the IPL won the trophy in the year 2022. In 14 matches last year, GT won ten matches and later won the qualifiers and final of IPL.

The GT opener said that his favourite IPL moment was, "When GT won the maiden title of IPL last year."

He further added that his favourite innings were a knock of 96 off 59 balls which he played against Punjab Kings in 2022.

Shubman in his IPL career has scored 2128 runs in 80 matches with an average of 32.74 and a strike rate of 126.52. He has bagged 16 fifties and played the best knock of 96 against PBKS.

Currently, Gujarat is in the fourth position with four wins after playing six matches. They have lost only two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, they had given a low target of 136 and LSG had a great start but with the improbable spell of Mohit Sharma, GT won that match by 7 runs.

Defending champions will play their next match with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium as their seventh match of the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)