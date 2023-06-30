Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 30 (ANI): All-rounder Sikandar Raza achieved yet another milestone as he became the fastest batter to slam 4000 runs for Zimbabwe.

Raza achieved this feat during a match against Oman in the Super Sixes game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers here at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

In the match, Raza played a fine knock of 42 runs in 49 balls. He achieved this feat in merely 127 innings, becoming the quickest Zimbabwe batter to reach the landmark. He joined Williams (4,900+ and 80), Flower (6,571 and 104), and Elton Chigumbura (4,289 and 95) in the elite list.

He went past Zimbabwe legend Grant Flower, who took 128 innings to get the mark. Sean Williams (4,900+) is the only active player with more ODI runs for Zimbabwe. With his off-spin, Raza has scalped 84 ODI wickets.

Coming to the match, Oman won the toss and opted to bowl. Sean Williams played a gem to help Zimbabwe reach 332. This was their highest ODI total at this ground.

Sean Williams, Zimbabwe's star from their last encounter, took the lead in run-scoring and along with Wessly Madhevere got the Zimbabwe total past 100 in the 21st over. The duo brought up their half-century stand in merely 51 balls. His knock of 142 came off 103 balls and included 14 fours and three sixes. Jongwe's fiery 43* further powered Zimbabwe in the death overs. (ANI)

