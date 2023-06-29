Washington, Jun 29 (AP) Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland's team for the Women's World Cup.

Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women's Soccer League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic in 2021. The allegations, which he denied, led to investigations by U.S. Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League that concluded mistreatment of players was widespread.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Officially Named No 1 Seeds for Grand Slam Tournament.

Farrelly had retired more than six years ago but returned to the the game earlier this year, starting for Ireland in an exhibition match against the United States in April, and signing with Gotham FC in the NWSL.

Now she's been included on Ireland's 23-player World Cup roster. Ireland's first game in the tournament is against Australia in Sydney on July 20.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get CWC Tournament Fixtures, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

After the exhibition match against the United States, she told reporters that telling her story paved the way for playing again.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it unless I was able to get that off my chest and get that story out because that healing, and the liberation from that, had to occur before I could ever play again, so that was a huge catalyst,” she said.

The Irish World Cup squad with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (unattached).

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Megan Connolly (unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (unattached), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers). (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)