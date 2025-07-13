London, Jul 13 (PTI) Mohammed Siraj struck twice as India reduced England to 98 for 4 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test here on Sunday.

Resuming at 2 for no loss, England lost opener Ben Duckett early for 12 when he mistimed a pull off Siraj to Jasprit Bumrah at mid-on.

Siraj then trapped Ollie Pope lbw for 4 with a delivery that seamed in sharply, the decision confirmed after India opted for a review, reducing England to 42 for 2.

In the 15th over, Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Zak Crawley for the second time in this match, inducing a loose drive that was taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.

Akash Deep then struck before lunch, bowling Harry Brook for 23 as he missed an attempted swipe across the line, exposing his middle stump.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 387 in their first innings on Friday, matching England's total.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 387

India 1st innings: 387

England 2nd innings: 98 for four in 25 overs (Harry Brook 23, Joe Root 17 not out; Mohammed Siraj 2/11).

