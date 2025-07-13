Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: After winning the first T20I, the Sri Lanka national cricket team is set to face the Bangladesh national cricket team in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka will have a golden chance to complete another series win. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to bounce back in the do-or-die contest. SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Dambulla.

Talking about the first T20I, Bangladesh made 154-5 in 20 overs. None of their batters scored a half-century. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored with 38 runs. Mohammad Naim (32) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (29) made crucial runs with the bat. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets. Nuwan Thusara, Dasun Shanaka, and Jeffrey Vandersay took one wicket apiece.

While chasing, opener Pathum Nissanka smashed 42 off 16 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis played a match-winning knock of 73 runs with the help of eight boundaries as Sri Lanka registered a seven-wicket win.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match SL vs BAN 2nd T20I Date Sunday, July 13 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The second T20I between the Sri Lanka national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will be played on Sunday, July 13. The SL vs BAN 2nd T20I will be hosted at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh second T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Leg-Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Bangladesh Due to Hamstring Injury.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for cricket in Sri Lanka. Fans might find SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 viewing options on the Sony Ten TV channels for live telecast. For the SL vs BAN 2025 series live streaming viewing option, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of SL vs BAN 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the SL vs BAN match online, but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch SL vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will require a subscription. Sri Lanka will dominate this game and secure a resounding win here.

