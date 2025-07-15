Gurugram, Jul 15 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was on Tuesday announced as co-owner and brand ambassador of the much-anticipated Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which will feature six teams competing for the inaugural title next year.

The city-based franchise league, set to include six teams with a unique format where male and female professional golfers play together, will be held over four weeks in January-February next year, organisers said at an event here.

"The league is going to be a four-week golfing extravaganza based on a franchise format," Manav Jaini, head of Bharat Golf Private Limited, the league organisers, told reporters.

"In the first year, we're starting with six franchises. There will be a home-and-away concept for the first three weeks, culminating in the grand finale.

"At the grand finale, along with golf, our ambassador Mr. Yuvraj Singh will be present, and we're planning a 'YUVICAN' event that week as well. The finale week will be the showstopper of Indian golf."

Though Yuvraj was not present at the event, he expressed his excitement in a press release.

"It is a matter of great excitement to join the IGPL team and have the opportunity to promote this incredible sport in a fresh avatar," Yuvraj said.

"Despite being one of the most popular sports globally, golf is still considered niche in India. A fast-paced and quick format is exactly what is needed to expand its reach to more audiences and athletes, and make golf more spectator-friendly.

"The tournament will also aid in grooming Indian golfers and provide them with more development opportunities. We are confident IGPL will popularise the sport among the masses in India, while providing a platform for golfers to build their skills and compete."

The league will feature Indian golf icons such as Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, Jyoti Randhawa, Jeev Milkha Singh, and SSP Chawrasia.

"I think the tie-up with the Indian Golf Union (IGU) is very special. Young players from the amateur circuit will get a chance to play alongside us. This experience will be invaluable," said multiple Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar.

"Today, I met Kartik Singh — a promising youngster. Players like him will benefit greatly from the exposure, competition, and mentorship this league offers."

The player pool is expected to include about 60 players, with each team comprising 10 players drawn from IGPL professionals, the Women's Golf Association of India (WGAI) tour, and leading amateurs from the IGU.

Within days of the announcement, over 30 golfers have already signed on for the tour and league events.

The IGPL will kick off a 10-week new golf tour starting in September this year, followed by franchise announcements in October-November.

"Our primary focus is on Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai — six major cities. However, this will also depend on locations chosen by franchise owners," Jaini said.

"By the end of November, we plan to hold a strategic player auction. Each team will have a notional budget to strategically build the strongest possible squad.

"For the first three years, all players will be contracted by us and included in the franchise packages."

During the city golf tour, players will compete in a no-cut, three-day stroke play format, while the league matches will have two daily segments: morning 'Turf Wars' (9-hole match play) and evening 'X-Golf' (a relay format with four players assigned as driver, fairway, approach, and putter).

IGPL's strategic player auction and 10-week tour leading up to the league will offer guaranteed prize money and no-cut events to support players.

Despite not reaching an agreement with the existing Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), IGPL sees itself as a complementary platform aimed at creating more opportunities, especially for young Indian golfers, and fostering growth of the sport.

"All players are contracted through IGPL. However, each week we will have six open invitations that can be extended to any interested players," Jaini said.

"We respect PGTI and tried to collaborate with them for 15 months, but things didn't work out. Still, we hope to collaborate in the future."

