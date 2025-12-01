Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 1 (ANI): Sachin Baisoya fired a stunning bogey-free 10 under par round to finish in a share of third place at the inaugural $500,000 Bharath Classic at the Kensville Golf resort near Ahmedabad, according to a release from IGPL.

It was one of the best rounds by an Indian on the Asian Tour. The Delhi golfer, who has been looking for his maiden IGPL win has been one of the stars of Indian domestic golf over the past few years.

At a time when Indian wins on the Asian Tour have become rare, Baisoya offers hope that he could break that drought as early as next year.

Winner of multiple events, Baisoya has now chosen to ply his trade on the path breaking IGPL and has been one of its key stars.

The 30-year-old from Delhi, who also plays often at the Delhi Golf Club, turned pro in 2016 and has had a good career since.

In his early years he came close to a win but achieved it only in 2023 at the Tollygunge Club. It was his breakout season as he had two wins, a runner-up finish and five other top-10s.

His wins came at the PGTI Players Championship. He thus finished third in the season rankings.

Baisoya, who comes from a family of golfers, was among the most consistent performers in 2024, too, as he secured a win, a joint runner-up finish and 10 other top-10s to clinch fifth place in the Order of Merit.

Baisoya won the Jaipur Open after a memorable playoff encounter against Rashid Khan that lasted five extra holes. Then one more win at Indorama in 2025 established himself a star on the domestic circuit. Then he turned his sights to the lucrative IGPL as he focussed on getting to the Asian Tour and he could also vie for a spot at the International Series India in 2026.

After coming to the IGPL he has been close to win but has not sealed the deal. "It will come," he says confidently.

"The wins will come, the key is to play well. I want to get to the Asian Tour," says Baisoya, whose latest result could well see him in the Top-4 of the IGPL Order of Merit paving his way to the final stage of the Q-School for Asian Tour, as quoted from a release by IGPL.

Baisoya finished third behind Thailand's Poosit Supupramai, who holed a critical birdie putt on the very last hole to win his maiden Asian Tour title by one stroke from Korea's Wooyoung Cho in Ahmedabad.

Baisoya, a team gold medallist for his state at the 2023 National Games, opened Sunday's shotgun start from tee 7 but came into his full form from the tenth. He holed six straight birdies and then again had four in a row from the second to the fifth.

The 10-under 62 was the best round of the event and one of the best at Kensville.A four-time winner on the domestic tour since turning professional in 2023, the 30-year-old Baisoya made a couple of great par saves as well on his way to a clean card to follow scores of 67, 74 and 70 in the first three days.

"I practiced for about an hour on Sunday as I felt I was hitting my irons badly for the last three or four tournaments," Baisoya said later.

"I took some advice from fellow-professional Sudhir Sharma, who told me not to worry and just play my natural game," he added.

"The plan was to try something different today and that is exactly what happened from the start," he noted.

"Most of my approach shots landed between three and five feet and my putting was solid. Overall, I owe this round a lot to my iron play today," he said.

Talking about his birdie run, Sachin added, "On the 10th, I hit about a 15-foot chip shot. Then on 11, I hit a shot to around three feet. On 12, I took it down from the bunker, about 14 feet. I also had some good pars and recoveries."

"On hole one, I recovered from the left side. I hit approach shots to within three and four feet, on holes two, three and four around and on number 5 as well. My iron play was much more accurate today compared to the first three rounds," he said.

"I'm now looking forward to the next few events at Glade One here in Ahmedabad, and then Dubai and Sri Lanka over the next few weeks," he noted.

The sky is the limit for this ambitious IGPL golfer from Delhi. (ANI)

