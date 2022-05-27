Mirpur [Bangladesh], May 27 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said that his side needs to be mentally strong even after losing against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, in the second test on Friday.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series, here at Shere Bangla stadium.

"It's all about the mental thing, need to be mentally strong if we're to come back in the next series. We have to look after our bowlers, especially the pacers," said Mominul in a post-match presentation.

Further, the Left-handed batter praised Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim for their brilliant partnership of 272 runs at the 6th wicket which helped Bangladesh to make a good score of 365 runs in the first innings.

"A disappointing performance, have to work hard. But there were some positives, Rahim and Litton batted really well. They put us under pressure with the new ball, we'll have to handle it better next time," he added.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat first. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das were the highest run-getter in the first innings. They scored 175 and 141 respectively with the partnership of 272 runs at the 6th wicket. Shakib Al Hasan scalped a five-wicket haul while bowling in the first innings Ebadot Hossain took four wickets.

In return, SL batters scored 506 runs and took the lead of 141 runs. Angelo Mathews scored 145 runs and Dinesh Chandimal scored 124 runs. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne gave a good start and 80 runs with his opening partner Oshada Fernando who scored 57 runs. Kasun Rajitha took a five-wicket haul for SL and Asitha Fernando took four wickets.

Later in the second innings, Bangladesh scored 169 runs and got all out. Litton das scored 52 runs and Shakib Al Hasan scored 58 runs.

Sri Lankan batters easily chased down the target of 29 runs in mere three overs with Oshada Fernando scoring 21 out of it. (ANI)

