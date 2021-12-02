Galle [Sri Lanka], December 2 (ANI): Dhananjaya de Silva starred with the bat scoring an unbeaten 153 as Sri Lanka took the driver's seat on Day Four of the ongoing second Test against West Indies on Thursday.

De Silva led Sri Lanka's charge on Day Four as the hosts got a significant lead of 279 runs before the close of play on Thursday.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs HFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Sri Lanka had ended day three on 46/2, trailing by 3 runs but De Silva made sure the hosts walk away with a big lead on Thursday.

On Wednesday, West Indies started the day at 69-1 and progressed to 145-2 at lunch. They batted well to add 76 runs in the morning session, losing only one wicket against Sri Lanka's spin bowlers on a turning pitch.

Also Read | Alphanso Davies Furious With Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 2021, Says 'Robert Lewandowski Deserved It'.

Brathwaite was 62 at the interval, after positing his 23rd Test half-century. He added 10 more after the interval when he was bowled by Lasith Embuldeniya on Day Three.

Brathwaite faced 185 balls and batted for close to 4 1/2 hours but his dismissal with the score at 166-3 led to a collapse as West Indies were folded for 253 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka then on Thursday made sure to have a significant lead over the visitors as De Silva batted 259 balls to take hosts to 328/8.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 204/10 and 328/8 (Dhananjaya de Silva 153*, Pathum Nissanka 66; Veerasammy Permaul 3-100) vs West Indies 253/10 (K Brathwaite 72; Mendis 6-72) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)