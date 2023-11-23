Prague, Nov 3 (AP) Slavia Prague was fined 91,625 euros ($100,000) by UEFA on Thursday for crowd trouble during its Europa League home game against Roma.

Slavia was fined 30,000 euros for fireworks lit by its supporters during the Nov. 9 game, which it won 2-0. UEFA also ordered that the club's North Stand used by Slavia's diehard fans will be closed one game.

Also Read | Former India Cricketer S Sreesanth and Two Others Accused of Committing Fraud By Kerala Police.

The overall fine also includes 34,000 euros for blocking passageways, 17,500 euros for illicit chants and 10,125 euros for throwing objects.

Additionally, Slavia assistant coach Zdenek Houštecký was banned for one UEFA game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Houštecký received a red card at the halftime break for verbally attacking the referees.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Slavia and Roma are tied atop Group G with nine points from four games. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)