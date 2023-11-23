Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi continued to be locked in their battle for the Order of Merit honours, as rains continued to play spoilsport in the 16th and final leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Club.

For the second time in as many days, play in the second round was limited to nine holes, as it was in the first.

After shooting even par 35 each on the first day to share the lead, Sneha and Neha carded 2-over 37 each, as Khushi Khanijau (35-36) took over the lead, while Shweta Mansingh (38-34) was in tied second place with Sneha and Neha at 2-over 72 for 18 holes, played over two days.

Sneha leads Neha by Rs 27,792 in the race for the Order of Merit. If the duo finishes tied in the last event, Sneha will emerge as the Order of Merit champion, so the pressure is on Neha to make the move in the final round.

Khushi had one birdie and one double bogey in her one over 36, while Shweta Mansingh produced three birdies against two bogeys for 1-under 34, the only under-par performance of the day.

Her three birdies over nine holes was also equal best with Durga Nittur, who however also gave away two bogeys and a double bogey and was lying tied-eighth.

Chasing the leader Khushi and the three second-placed stars, Shweta, Sneha and Neha, were Ananya Datar (38-35) and Seher Atwal (36-37) were tied fifth.

Snigdha Goswami (39-35) at 4-over 74 was seventh, while Ravjot K Dosanjh (38-37) and Durga Nittur (39-36) were tied ninth.

Four players, amateur Srihitha Mandava, Ridhima Dilawari, Yaalisai Verma and Rhea Jha were tied for 10th place.

