Portland (US), Sep 16 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok made a solid start for the second week in a row with a bogey free three-under 69 to be placed T-13th at the AmazingCre Portland Classic golf tournament here.

Aditi, who captured the imagination of the world's golfing community with a fourth place finish at Tokyo Olympics, had three birdies on the second, sixth and 10th on Thursday.

She is sitting four shots behind the leader, Ayako Uehara of Japan (65).

Aditi, who needs some good results in the final run of the season, is lying 93rd on the Order of Merit, called the Road to CME.

She found 12 out of the 14 fairways and 15 of the 18 greens, but needed 30 putts.

She missed some achievable putts that could have brought her score down at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Japan's Uehara shot seven-under 65 to lead the field. She was followed by the 2019 Portland Classic champion Hannah Green, who sits at six-under and one stroke behind Uehara.

This is the 38-year-old Uehara's third start of 2022 since returning from medical leave. She carded five birdies on the front nine, including four in the five holes before the turn, and added three more in her final four holes. The only blemish on her scorecard was a 3-putt bogey on No. 13.

Green sits in solo second after making eight birdies, the most by a single player on Thursday, and two bogeys.

Uehara is joined in the top three by two other Japanese stars, Ayaka Furue and Hinako Shibuno, both at five-under at tied third spot.

Nelly Korda, making her first appearance in the Portland Classic, shot a 67 and is also T-3 alongside Furue, Shibuno and Caroline Inglis.

Six players sit in a tie for seventh spot at four-under, including world No. 5 and two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson.

