There is a lot of hype and excitement in the air about the Indian team's new jersey, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 next month. A brand new jersey, which is yet to be released, would be worn by the Team India stars as they take the field to compete against some of the best sides in a quest for global supremacy. MPL Sports, Team India's official kit sponsor, have even launched a campaign titled, 'HarFanKiJersey' where they have asked for fan entries for the jersey to get revealed later on.

The jersey reveal this time would be much more exciting, with this campaign going around and there have already been multiple variants of the same that have been leaked by fans online. Ahead of the 2022 edition of T20 World Cup, let us take a look at the different jerseys that has been worn by the Indian team since the first T20 World Cup in 2007: New Team India Jersey Leaked? Fans Share Possible Variants of Indian Cricket Team Kit for T20 World Cup 2022

2007 T20 World Cup:

It was that traditional light blue jersey that fans used to identify with the Indian team, back in the day. The light blue jersey colour has been a trademark for the Indian team in world cricket and this is a version of it. After all, this specific jersey brought India its first and only T20 World Cup title, in the inaugural edition of the competition.

2009 T20 World Cup:

The Indian team jersey went to a slightly darker shade of black in this tournament. The light blue was replaced by deep blue with orange collars. This jersey would go on to set the blue and orange template for the Indian team in the years to come.

India's jersey at 2009 T20 World Cup (Photo credit: India Fantasy)

2010 T20 World Cup:

The jersey used by the Indian team for this T20 World Cup was not much different than that which was used in the previous edition. The blue and orange combination stayed, and so did the pattern of the Indian tricolour on one side.

India's jersey at 2010 T20 World Cup (Photo credit: 100MB Sports)

2012 T20 World Cup:

The Indian team was originally slated to wear a different jersey for the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup but it eventually did not happen. Instead, the Indian team wore a similar jersey that they had sported in their 50-over World Cup triumph a year ago.

2014 T20 World Cup:

This was a shift from the one used earlier. Predominantly blue, this T20 World Cup jersey worn by Team India was a unique one from its predecessors. Also, a special feature of it was that it had a pattern on its shoulders with the colours of the Indian flag.

2016 T20 World Cup:

This was also a unique jersey with blue and reddish-orange being the combination. While blue stripe marks being the predominant feature of the jersey, the left shoulder portion of it was covered with the reddish-orange pattern, giving it a unique look.

2021 T20 World Cup:

Once again reverting back to even a slightly darker shade this time, this jersey was a special one, launched by MPL Sports last year. The jersey had wave-like patterns which was symbolic of the massive support that the Men in Blue received wherever they played in the world.

Fans have already started speculating and even sharing what they think would be India's jersey this time at the T20 World Cup. While many have speculated it to be a throwback to the light blue, it remains to be seen what the actual design and pattern is, when it gets released.

