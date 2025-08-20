New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): South Africa's spin bowling all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen has been reported for a suspect bowling action after the conclusion of the first ODI against Australia in Cairns on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that "the match officials' report cited concerns about the legality of the 31-year-old's bowling action."

ICC confirmed that Subrayen will undergo an Independent Assessment of his bowling action at an ICC Accredited Testing facility to determine the legality of his bowling action.

Subrayen, with his off-spin, returned with figures of 1/46 in his 10-over spell. His sole scalp was of unrelenting swashbuckler Travis Head, and he played his part in setting up South Africa's imposing 98-run victory.

The series opener marked Subrayen's ODI debut two months after he earned his maiden Test cap against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. A player is allowed to extend their elbow by an amount of 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this isn't the first instance of Subrayen finding himself under scrutiny for his bowling action. In December 2012, Cricket South Africa (CSA) placed him under rehabilitation when his action was deemed illegal after two separate independent tests.

He resumed his bowling in January 2013 after undergoing remedial work and re-testing. During the Champions League T20 tournament in India in 2014, Subrayen was reported. In November 2015, he was reported once again for his bowling action and was eventually suspended after his arm was found to exceed 15 degrees.

In Jnauary 2016, he failed the re-assessment test and finally gained clearance at the CSA's High Performance Centre in March 2016.

It is yet to be seen if South Africa will continue with Subrayen in the remaining two fixtures. The second ODI will be played on August 22, and the series, as well as South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia, will conclude on August 24 in Mackay. (ANI)

