Johannesburg [Cape Town], August 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday said that it has noted media reports about the resignation of Proteas Assistant Coach, Enoch Nkwe.

"Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the Board," the CSA said in an official statement.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 3rd Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match At Headingley.

The Chairperson and the Acting CEO are engaging with Nkwe about his future and a further statement will be made when these consultations have been concluded.

Earlier, current South Africa coach Mark Boucher apologised for singing offensive songs and using nicknames for coloured teammates during his playing days.

Also Read | Afghanistan Flag Will Be Part of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony, Says IPC Chief Andrew Parsons.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Boucher has submitted a 14-page long affidavit to Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-Building committee (SJN). He has also said that he is available for one-on-one discussions with any former teammates that he has offended.

In the affidavit, Boucher said he "deeply regrets and apologies for the part I played in joining in with my teammates in singing offensive songs or using offensive nicknames".

Former teammates of Boucher including Paul Adams have accused Boucher of racism. During his testimony to SJN, Adams had said that Boucher made racial slurs on him during one song.

However, Boucher was quick to say that he did not give Adams any nicknames, but he admitted that he along with his teammates should have been more sensitive.

Boucher, the current coach of Proteas men's side, played 147 Tests and 295 ODIs, and is regarded as one of the best-ever wicketkeepers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)