Centurion, Mar 23 (AP) South Africa will bat first in the series-deciding third one-day international against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh still has a chance of clinching the series 2-1 for its first series victory in South Africa.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is fit to play in the final game at SuperSport Park after injuring a finger in a series-leveling win for the home team on Sunday.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell is out after his leg injury in the same game, however. He has been replaced by Dwaine Pretorius but South Africa's lineup is otherwise unchanged.

Bangladesh kept the same 11 that played in the first and second games. Bangladesh beat South Africa in South Africa for the first time in the opening ODI. South Africa won the second by seven wickets.

Lineups:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. AP

