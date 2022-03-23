One of the two new IPL teams, Lucknow Super Giants would be ready to make a strong first impression when they make their debut in India's premier T20 competition this season. The new franchise has done some solid work behind the scenes so far, recruiting both good management staff and quality players, who are quite capable of winning any game on their own on a particular day. Roping in someone like Gautam Gambhir as part of their backroom staff, who has the experience of winning the IPL trophy twice, would certainly help the team gain a lot of ground in the upcoming season. With KL Rahul as captain, they have a stylish, aggressive and flamboyant cricket star, who is one of India's best batsmen across formats today.LSG Jersey for IPL 2022 Teased Ahead of Official Launch (See Pics)

Lucknow Super Giants did a superb job at the IPL 2022 Auction, covering all bases they need to pose a title challenge in their very first season in the competition. They had picked Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis from the pool of released players after the IPL retentions and have done a very good job at the auction, signing the likes of Quinton de Kock, Dusmantha Chameera, Jason Holder among others. They also possess quality Indian talent in Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya and also Avesh Khan. Overall, they seem like a pretty formidable outfit and it would be interesting to see how they shape up to perform in the IPL. Lucknow Super Giants Release Theme Song Featuring Badshah and Official Jersey Ahead of IPL 2022 (Watch Video)

LSG's Schedule for IPL 2022:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 28 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium March 31 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium April 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 16 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 pm Brabourne Stadium April 19 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 29 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 pm MCA Stadium May 1 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants 3:30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 pm MCA Stadium May 10 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 7:30 pm MCA Stadium May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium May 18 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2022: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

