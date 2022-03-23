India will take on Bahrain in a friendly match as they begin their preparations for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers that will be held in June of this year. The India vs Bahrain clash will be played at the Al Muharraq Stadium in Arad, Bahrain on March 23, 2022 (Wednesday). So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record between India and Bahrain. India vs Bahrain, International Friendly 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast Details Of Football Match on TV in IST.

This will be India's first game since October of last year when they played in the SAFF Championships and won the competition. Igor Stimac will be hoping to get his team primed and ready to go after a long layoff ahead of the Asian Qualifiers as they look to work on their strengths and weaknesses. Meanwhile, Bahrain had friendlies against Bangladesh and DR Congo earlier this year, winning both of them snd will be aiming to continue that run.

India vs Bahrain Head-to-Head Record

India are yet to win a game against Bahrain in any competition and will be looking to break the disappointing streak. The teams have played six times with Bahrain winning on four oassions.

Matches Played India Wins Bahrain Wins Tied No Result 6 0 5 1 -

India will be without a number of experienced players for this clash as captain Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Abdul Samad and Suresh Singh are set to miss the upcoming encounters due to injuries. Sandesh Jhingan is set for a return after last featuring in June 2021. Meanwhile, Bahrain are expected to have a full-strength squad at their disposal.

