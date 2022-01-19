Paarl (South Africa), Jan 19 (PTI) South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Skipper Temba Bavuma scored 110 off 143 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen blasted an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls to lift South Africa from 68 for three to close to 296 for four.

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

The duo added 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) were among the wicket-takers.

Also Read | Australian Open 2022 Day 3 Highlights: Look Back At Top Results, Major Action From Tennis Tournament in Melbourne.

India ended at 265 for eight with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with 79.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 296 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 129 not out, Temba Bavuma 110; Jasprit Bumrah 2/48).

India: 265 for 8 in 50 overs. (S Dhawan 79, V Kohli 51; Andile Phehlukawayo 2/26).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)