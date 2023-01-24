Johannesburg [South Africa], January 24 (ANI): The second week of SA20 League, the inaugural edition of domestic T20 league of South Africa, offered a lot of exciting action, match-winning knocks, fiery spells and thrilling finishes. The tournament has lived up to what it promised to offer the fans, with plenty of international superstars and domestic talent.

Here is a look at the second week of the league:

*January 17

-Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants

Put to bat first by DSG, Paarl put up 169/6 on the board in 20 overs. Wihan Lubbe scored 57 off 36 balls, with five fours and three sixes. Jos Buttler (36) and skipper David Miller (28) also played some crucial knocks. All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius (2/35) shined with the ball for DSG. Chasing 170, DSG was 47/4, but a knock from Heinrich Klaasen (56 off 39 balls) drove the side out of trouble. But it was not enough to prevent a 10-wicket loss. Evan Jones (4/32) and Bjorn Fortuin (3/14) were the stars for Paarl with the ball., Bjorn got the 'Man of the Match' award for his half-century.

-Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals

This was the second match of the day. Leus du Plooy (75* off 40 balls) and Reeza Hendricks (45 off 50 balls) played solid knocks to power JSK to 168/6 in 20 overs after being put to bat first. Eathan Bosch (3/12) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) delivered the goods for Pretoria with the ball. Chasing 169, Pretoria fell six runs short of the target as they were bundled out for 162 in 20 overs. Phil Salt (29) was the top scorer for PC. Aaron Phangiso (4/32) was the leading bowler for JSK. Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd took two wickets each for JSK.

*January 18

-MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The 12th match of the tournament saw MI Cape Town put up 171/6 in 20 overs. Grant Roelofsen (56 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (46 off 36 balls) played some crucial knocks for MICT. Roelof van der Merwe (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for SEC. Despite being down 91/5, SEC was able to chase down 172, with knocks from Tristan Stubbs (28 off 21 balls) and Marco Jansen (66 off 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes). SEC won the match by two wickets. Kagiso Rabada (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for MICT, while Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan also took a wicket each.

-Joburg Capitals vs Pretoria Capitals

This was the second meet between both sides in two days. Despite skipper Faf Du Plessis's 51 off 22 balls, JSK was bundled out for 122 runs, with Anrich Nortje and James Neesham taking three wickets. Top knocks from Phil Salt (52 off 30 balls) and Will Jacks (34 off 16 balls) guided the side to a six-wicket win.

*January 19

-Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Electing to field first, SEC restricted Paarl Royals to 127/7 in 20 overs. Wihan Lubbe (28) and Corbin Bosch (20) crossed the 20-run mark for Paarl and skipper Aiden Markram, der Marwe and Brydon Carse took two wickets each for their side. Jordan Hermann (43), Markram (23) and Jansen (21*) played some vital knocks to guide the side to a five-wicket win with 10 balls to go.

*January 20

-Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals

In the 15th match of the tournament, DSG was bundled out for just 80 runs, with Klassen top-scoring with 31 runs. Senuran Muthusamy (3/12) was the pick of the bowlers for PC, while Wayne Parnell, Nortje and Eathan Bosch took two scalps each. Will Jacks continued his impressive form, smashing 56 off 25 balls to seal an eight-wicket win for his side.

*January 21

-MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals

MICT could score only 142/9 in 20 overs after being put to bat by Paarl. Rassie van der Dussen top-scored with 49, while Grant Roelofsen (34) and George Linde (24) playing some crucial knocks that helped them reach a modest total. South African stars Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi were among the top bowlers for Paarl. Jos Buttler (68 off 58 balls) starred in his side's four-wicket win. Skipper David Miller also played a cameo of 26 runs, which helped them chase the total. Buttler got the 'POTM' award for his knock.

-Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings

The second match of the day saw SEC being bundled out for just 127, with opener Adam Rossington top-scoring with 40 runs. Gerald Coetzee and Aaron Phangiso took four wickets each. Leus du Plooy (47*) and skipper Faf Du Plessis (37) played some solid knocks, helping their side reach the target with two balls and five wickets in hand.

*January 22

-Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals

Batting first, PC posted 158/6 in their 20 overs, helped by knocks from Theunis de Bruyn (53) and wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis (37). Paarl chased the target with two balls and six wickets in hands, with Buttler (37), Miller (28*) and Wihan Lubbe (29) being the top batters.

-Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants

The 19th match of the tournament saw SEC putting up 210/2 on the board, with Adam Rossington (72 off 30 balls), Jordan Hermann (59 off 44 balls) and Aiden Markram (44* off 34 balls) and Stubbs (27* off 13 balls) putting up solid performances. Later a fiery bowling spell from Roelof van der Merwe (6/20) bundled out DSG for just 86, a performance which won him the 'Player of the Match' award.

*January 23

-Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town

Being put to bat first by MICT, PC put up 182/8 in 20 overs, with Will Jacks shining with a 27-ball 62. Theunis (36) and Kusal (29) also played some vital knocks. Rashid and Jofra took three wickets each while Odean Smith picked two scalps. MICT was bundled out for 130 and lost the match by 52 runs. Knocks from Dewald Brevis (46), Sam Curran (22) and Rassie van der Dussen (24) could not help MICT's cause. Parnell and Nortje took three wickets for PC and Adil Rashid picked up two. (ANI)

