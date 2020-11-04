Southampton [UK], November 04 (ANI): Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that striker Danny Ings will have to undergo surgery on a knee injury and will be out for four to six weeks.

Ings had to be substituted late on during a 4-3 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday after landing awkwardly on his knee following a collision with Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet.

"The worst thing is maybe Danny Ings. We said after the game that we hoped it wasn't bad. It could have been much worse, but at the moment he's out for maybe 4-6 weeks. He'll have a small surgery tomorrow. He's definitely out for now. It's a small surgery but a necessary one," Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

He will be unable for selection when Newcastle arrive at St Mary's later this week, and will also likely miss fixtures against Wolves, Manchester United and Brighton after the international break.

Hasenhuttl expressed concern at the injuries. "We have a lot of injury concerns at the moment. The last game was a tough one. Also sometimes beyond the edge, in terms of what is okay for me. A few brutal tackles that were tough to get a handle on. We have paid a high price for that. It causes me a real headache to be honest, because five players have issues now," he said.

"Jan Bednarek may train today, it was a horrible crash on the ground. Ryan Bertrand is likely to be out for the weekend. Diallo has a dead leg from a hard kick," he added. (ANI)

