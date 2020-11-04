Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata are the one who been selected as the MVP Player of the Month for the month of September and October 2020. The official account of Juventus shared the news on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer for Juventus for the month of September and Morata became a top scorer for October. The official account of Juventus shared the news about the same on their social media account. The Portugal star had missed out on three important games as he was tested positive with COVID-19. Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Footballers Train Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match Against Ferencvaros (See Pics).

He missed out on the action and was in quarantine for 19 days. CR7 missed out on the most awaited clash between Juventus vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2020-21 where Lionel Messi and the Portugal star were about to lock horns against each other. Even the Barcelona captain wanted CR7 to recover sooner for the clash. Now, let's have a look at the tweets shared by Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo:

🔥🥇 @Cristiano awarded our first MVP of the Month award of the season, Powered by @officialpes! 🗳 CR7 voted our best player for September ➡️ https://t.co/EEETGtFqxO 👀 Stay tuned for our MVP of the Month for October....... pic.twitter.com/jd8B79ziXl — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 4, 2020

The fans were the ones who voted for the two players for the respective months. Cristiano Ronaldo's team will play against Ferencvaros in the Champions League 2020-21.

