Wellington, Aug 11 (AP) Ballon d'Or holder Alexias Putellas has again been named on the bench by Spain for Friday's quarterfinal against Netherlands at the Women's World Cup.

Putellas also started on the bench in Spain's round of 16 match against Switzerland, taking the field in the 77th minute in a 5-1 win.

Catalina Coll again has been named in goal. The young Barcelona reserve keeper hadn't played in 97 days when she was named to make her World Cup debut in the round of 16.

Six members of Spain's run-on team play for Barcelona including Paredes, who will be playing her 12th World Cup match, a mark Putellas will match when she takes the field.

Netherlands has named the same 11 that started in the round of 16 in which they beat South Africa 2-0.

Dutch midfielder and Manchester City star Jill Roord remains in the running for the Golden Boot with four goals in the tournament so far. (AP)

